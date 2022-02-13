Reigning world champions the Netherlands claim an emotional short track speed skating gold in the women's 3000m relay at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Dutch quartet of Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof broke their own Olympic record as they posted a winning time of four minutes 03.409 seconds.

Schulting and Van Kerkhof were part of the 2018 Olympic bronze medal-winning team which also included Lara van Ruijven, who died aged 27 in July 2020.

