Great Britain's women's curlers fall to their third defeat in six matches, losing 7-3 to Canada, at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The result leaves Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, and Hailey Duff joint fifth in the table. With only the top four qualifying for the semi-finals, they may have to win all three of their remaining games to progress.

