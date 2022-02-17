The women's ski cross final ended in controversy over the bronze medal place while Sweden's Sandra Naeslund wins gold.

Fanny Smith of Switzerland crossed the line third, but judges decided she hampered Germany's Daniela Maier, with Smith officially ranked as last.

Maier is awarded the bronze, with Marielle Thompson of Canada taking the silver.

