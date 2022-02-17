BBC Sport's commentators Kat Downes and Robin Cousins and pundits Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean discuss the strain placed upon Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva following her below-par display in the free skate at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

