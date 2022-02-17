BBC Sport

Winter Olympics: 'She shouldn't be out there, for a number of reasons...' - BBC pundits on Valieva

BBC Sport's commentators Kat Downes and Robin Cousins and pundits Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean discuss the strain placed upon Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva following her below-par display in the free skate at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

