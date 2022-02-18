Winter Olympics: See-saw drama as Sweden take GB to extra end in women's curling semi-final
Sweden take Great Britain to an extra end as they trade big scores in a thrilling see-saw finale to the women's curling semi-final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
GB eventually triumphed 12-11 without throwing their hammer and will now contest the gold medal match in both the men's and women's curling team event.
FOLLOW: Watch coverage & follow text updates from day 14 at the Winter Olympics
