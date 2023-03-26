Watch as 18-year-old Ilia Malinin lands a quadruple axel for the first time on the world stage at the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

The American, who took bronze in Japan, landed the jump for the first time in a domestic competition in 2022 and is the only skater to successfully execute the jump.

Watch highlights from the World Figure Skating Championships on Sunday, 26 April at 14:45 BST on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.