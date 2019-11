Pyeongchang in South Korea will host the 2018 Winter Olympics after beating off Munich and Annecy as the IOC vote results are announced in Durban.

The International Olympic Committee's 95 members reached their decision in the first round of voting in South Africa.

It is third-time lucky for Pyeongchang, which led the way in the first round of voting for both the 2010 and 2014 Games. They ultimately went to Vancouver and Sochi respectively.