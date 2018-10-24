Watch live BBC Sport coverage of the final run of the men's night slalom from Schladming in Austria, the final slalom before the start of the Winter Olympics.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher still leads the slalom standings but is three places behind compatriot Mario Matt going in to the final run.

Germany's Felix Neureuther, who is five places back tonight, trails Hirscher by 30 points in the standings, with 100 points up for grabs for the winner.

This is a live BBC Sport Stream starting 19:30 GMT

Available to UK users only.