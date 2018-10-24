Schladming night slalom

Watch live BBC Sport coverage of the final run of the men's night slalom from Schladming in Austria, the final slalom before the start of the Winter Olympics.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher still leads the slalom standings but is three places behind compatriot Mario Matt going in to the final run.

Germany's Felix Neureuther, who is five places back tonight, trails Hirscher by 30 points in the standings, with 100 points up for grabs for the winner.

This is a live BBC Sport Stream starting 19:30 GMT

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Bernardo Silva raises his fist in salute as his Man City team-mates celebrate behind him
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Man City celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
singapore
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Greig Laidlaw celebrates Scotland's win over Ireland in 2017
Granada celebrate scoring against Barcelona