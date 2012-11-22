Alcott on leg fracture comeback

In early December 2010 a crash during a training run in Lake Louise, Canada, saw Chemmy Alcott break two bones in her lower right leg.

Another blow for the skier came just a couple of weeks later when Alcott learnt she was to lose all of her UK Sport funding. Despite the setbacks, Alcott, 30, is due to make her return to competitive World Cup racing this week on the same course which almost saw the end her career.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope about her struggle to regain fitness and aspiration to end her Olympic career at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.