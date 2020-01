Ski Sunday presenters Graham Bell and Ed Leigh are back for the 35th season of the winter sports programme.

Here, Graham and Ed answer your questions via #bbcskisunday and reveal whether or not it is really them skiing down a mountain in the opening titles of the programme.

You can watch more live skiing on Sunday 27 January with the final run of the men's slalom live from Kitzbuhel on you red button, connected TV and this website.