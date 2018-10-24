Britain's 'jaw-dropping' slopestylers

Ski Sunday's Ed Leigh meets up with the Great Britain snowboard slopestyle team in Laax, Switzerland, as they prepare for the 2014 Winter Olympics by competing at the European Open.

Slopestyle will make its Olympic debut for both skiing and snowboarding at the next games in Sochi. British snowboarders Jamie Nicholls, Aimee Fuller and Katie Omerod are among the favourites for success in the new discipline.

Ed also discusses the possibility of British success with performance director Lesley McKenna.

