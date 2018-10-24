World Cup champion Elise Christie is the headline act of a seven-strong British team at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships which begin in Debrecen, Hungary on Friday.

After a season where Christie finished on the podium 11-times and team-mate Charlotte Gilmartin won a European bronze, the sport's performance director Stuart Horsepool has predicted Great Britain could win two world medals.

However, he stresses to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that short-track speed skating is an unpredictable sport where no-one is guaranteed success.