GB snowboarder Jenny Jones says it would be "amazing" to be selected for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, where her discipline of slopestyle is making its debut.

The 33-year-old recently won slopestyle silver at the World Cup in New Zealand and is a three-time X Games gold medallist.

In slopestyle, riders head down a course with rails and jumps and are marked on the difficulty and execution of their tricks.