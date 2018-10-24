Snowboarder Jenny Jones reminisces on an amazing year ahead of the return of the new series of Ski Sunday on BBC Two.

Jones became the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal on snow when she won a bronze medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle in Sochi in February.

Ski Sunday is back with a bang in 2015 - including a look to the future of snowboarding with groundbreaking 17-year-old slopestyle rider Katie Ormerod, and the fastest men on skis at the downhill from Santa Caterina, Italy.

