The British men's handball team tell BBC Sport's Nick Hope they believe their 43-16 victory over Ireland - in their first international since 2013 - can be the start of 'something special' for the squad.

The men's and women's programmes were closed down following UK Sport's post-Olympic funding axe, but it is now hoped elite setups could be re-started in the near future.

Team GB Olympians Steven Larsson, Chris McDermott, Mark Hawkins, Dan McMillan and Bobby White were all involved in the game which saw the British team compete at London's Copper Box for the first time since the 2012 Games.