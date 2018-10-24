Laura Deas won her maiden World Cup medals during the 2014/15 season and heads into the new campaign as GB Skeleton's leading slider with Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold having opted to take a year away from the sport.

Deas, 26, was a professional event rider before being recruited to skeleton through UK Sport's 'Girls4Gold' campaign in 2009.

She did not qualify for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that she believes she can not only react the next Games in 2018, but also challenge for a medal there.