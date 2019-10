Ski Sunday's Jenny Jones tries out Team GB's secret weapon before this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 60-metre long and 23-metre wide airbag is the biggest of its kind in the world and cost around £100,000 of UK Sport and Sport England money.

UK Sport say it enables athletes to "be far more experimental without fear of crashing out on landing".

