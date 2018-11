Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser wows the watching media by becoming the first woman to ever land a cab triple 1260 - which is three and a half full rotations.

Gasser had earlier told Ski Sunday presenter Jenny Jones that she was "thinking about a triple" she then dropped the historic move in the pre-season Prime Park sessions at Stubai glacier in Austria.

