Snowboarder Charlotte Bankes tells BBC Sport about her decision to rejoin the Great Britain team after competing for France, saying that it was "either switch, or stop snowboarding".
Live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships across the BBC:
Friday, 1 February
17.50-19.55 Snowboard Cross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Saturday, 2 February
19.50-22.15 GMT: Skicross Final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Sunday, 3 February
01.50-04.00 GMT: Freeski big air final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
Sunday, 3 February
17.50-19.35 Snowboard cross team final - Red Button, Online & Connected TV
