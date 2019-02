American skier Lindsey Vonn suffers a heavy fall in the super-G event at the World Championships in Sweden.

Vonn, 34, has announced her intention to retire saying her "body is broken beyond repair" and "screaming to stop", and is due to race for the final time in Sunday's downhill.

