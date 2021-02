Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami beats Mikaela Shiffren by just two-hundredths of a second to win giant slalom gold and secure her third medal at the Alpine Ski World Championships.

WATCH MORE: 'A remarkable escape' - skier avoids full-speed crash with breathtaking skill

READ MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most decorated US skier

Full coverage details of the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships & Cross World Championships can be found here.

Available to UK users only.