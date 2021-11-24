One is back without regrets; the other cut 20kg after being scouted on social media.

Welsh duo Mica Moore and Adele Nicoll are vying for a place in the Great Britain women's bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Sprinter Moore finished eighth alongside pilot Mica McNeill at the last Games in 2018. Shot putter Nicoll was invited to train with the team last year after being spotted on Instagram.

Both athletes are dreaming of competing at the Winter Olympics in the bobsleigh and Commonwealth Games in athletics in 2022.