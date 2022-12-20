Alpine World Ski Championships: Henrik Kristoffersen makes amazing comeback to wins slalom gold

Watch as Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen comes back from 16th-place after the first run with a "blinder" of a second run to win gold in the men's slalom at the World Ski Championships in Meribel, France.

