GB Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy speaks to the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast presenter Jack Murley about his experiences of being the first extreme sports athlete to come out as gay and reflects on the freedom it gave him to progress further in his career.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, you can visit the BBC's Action Line for information and support.

