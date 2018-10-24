Is wrestling family entertainment?

Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy were once required viewing for many families when wrestling featured regularly on Saturday afternoon's World of Sport on ITV.

Now the sport is back on our terrestrial screens in the first big series since 1985.

Jeff Jarrett is the co-founder of Impact Wrestling and a former star of WWE wrestling, where he was known as Double J in the mid-1990s. He told BBC Radio 4's World at One that wrestling is "Shakespeare to the masses" and "family entertainment".

Grado, a current star of the British wrestling scene, said it "was a big part of British tradition" and that it would "bring families together".

