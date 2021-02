Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has won medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games - she is one of the most decorated wrestlers in her country.

Belonging to a family of international female wrestlers, the 26-year-old describes how she faced sexist remarks growing up and overcame gender stereotypes to forge a successful career as a professional athlete.

VOTE: Choose your BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Reporter: Vandana Vijay. Editors: Neha Sharma and Prem Boominathan.