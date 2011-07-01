Doubles joy for Guernsey's badminton team

Guernsey's Sarah Garbutt in mixed doubles action at the Island Games

Guernsey's badminton players enjoyed a successful final day at the Island Games, winning three gold medals, three silver and a bronze.

Kiara Green and Gayle Lloyd took gold in the women's doubles, while Sarah Garbutt and Paul Le Tocq claimed the top prize in the mixed doubles.

There was a third gold in the team event, when Guernsey overcame the Isle of Man 3-2 in the final.

On the tennis court, Guernsey took bronze in the mixed doubles.

Rob West and Chantelle Frith came back to take bronze having lost to the eventual winners, Aland's Peter Forsstrom and Linda Jansson, 7-5 6-0 in the semi-finals.

"They were definitely the favourites for the tournament," said West, "but we ran them close.

"We started very well. We were up a break in that first set, and that other game at 4-3 when we were serving was quite crucial.

"If we had gone 5-3 up there then the first set probably would have been ours, but they're a strong pair."

Guernsey also experienced success on the squash court, with a silver for Gemma Coquelin and Natalie Dodd in the women's doubles, alongside bronze for Isabella Norman-Ross and Ben Rosec in the mixed doubles.