Glasgow 2014: Chris Bruil joins Scots as Yun Luo is 'given leave'

Badminton Scotland has recruited former doubles international Chris Bruil after head coach Yvette Yun Luo was given "leave of absence to deal with family issues".

As the Scots prepare to host the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Dutchman Bruil will focus on medal hopefuls Imogen Bankier and Robert Blair.

"I know Robert quite well and have seen Imogen play many times," said Bruil.

"They have a genuine chance of a medal at the Games."

Former China international Yun Luo has been Scotland's head coach since 2009.

Badminton Scotland chief executive Anne Smillie welcomed the appointment of Bruil, who was also a national coach in the Netherlands for six years.

"I met Chris in Glasgow last week and I am delighted he has agreed to join our team as we start the countdown to the Commonwealth Games in earnest," she said.

"He will be with us until the end of the Games. We are doing everything possible to maximise the chances of our athletes at Glasgow 2014.

"Chris is going to work particularly closely with Robert Blair and Imogen Bankier in their quest for a podium position at the Games.

"He has met the two players and discussed the areas they would like to concentrate on.

"He will join them at the Spanish Open this weekend and will also accompany them on the Asian tour of Japan, Indonesia and Australia."

Hendra Gunawan, Indonesia's former number one in mixed doubles and number five in men's doubles, and team-mate Adrie Adiasti have also been drafted in to practise with the squad.