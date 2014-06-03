Badminton: Rajiv Ouseph joins Team Derby after player auction

From the section

Top men's singles player Rajiv Ouseph joined Team Derby as six franchises bid for players in the new National Badminton League.

Each side bought eight players at an auction for the new format league, which starts in October.

The six National Badminton League teams Birmingham Lions (University of Birmingham)

Team Derby (University of Derby)

Loughborough Sport (University of Loughborough)

UoN Badminton (University of Nottingham)

Surrey Smashers (University of Surrey

Milton Keynes

World Number five and mixed doubles star Gabby Adcock will play for Surrey Smashers, while her husband Chris was signed by University of Nottingham.

Derby coach Donna Kellogg said: "It's been a really fantastic event."

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ouseph will be joined at Derby by world top-10 doubles player Andy Ellis.

Matches will be played monthly to an abbreviated score, including a tie-break set to make games shorter and more exciting.