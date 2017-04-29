European Badminton Championships: Adcocks, Gilmour and Ouseph reach finals

Chris and Gabby Adcock have made it into their first European final

Chris and Gabby Adcock led the British charge into the finals of the European Badminton Championships in Denmark.

The married English pair beat France's Ronan Labar and Audrey Fontaine 21-14 21-13 to reach the mixed doubles final.

Kirsty Gilmour will meet Spanish top seed Carolina Marin in the women's final after the Scot beat Swiss Sabrina Jacquet 22-20 21-10.

Briton Rajiv Ouseph beat Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 18-21 23-21 21-16 in the men's semi-final.

The Adcocks, in their first European final, will face Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen after the Danish top seeds saw off Irish brother and sister pair Sam and Chloe Magee with a 21-14 21-10 victory.

Gilmour will be aiming to go one better than her silver in 2016 while Ouseph, bronze medallist last year, will take on either Viktor Axelsen or Anders Antonsen, both of Denmark.