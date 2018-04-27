Kirsty Gilmour reaches European Championship quarter-finals in Spain

Kirsty Gilmour won a bronze medal at this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is through to the quarter-finals of the European Badminton Championship after beating Dutch player Gayle Mahulette in Spain.

Gilmour, 24, triumphed 21-11 21-13 to set up a last-eight meeting with Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt, who lost to Gilmour in last year's quarter-final.

"I felt really good on court today, I've found a nice rhythm here in Huelva," said last year's finalist.

"If I play my game well then the performance will take care of itself."