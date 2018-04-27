European Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock & Rajiv Ouseph into semi-finals

Rajiv Ouseph won singles bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock stayed on course to retain their European mixed doubles title by reaching the semi-finals in Huelva, Spain.

The Commonwealth champions beat Russia's Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova 21-14 21-18.

Compatriot Rajiv Ouseph reached the semi-finals of the men's singles with a hard-fought victory.

The defending champion recovered from a slow start to beat France's Lucas Corvee 16-21 21-18 21-11.

There was further English success as Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith reached the mixed doubles semi-finals by beating Germany's Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler 24-22 21-13.

They will next meet Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark, while the Adcocks will face the Dutch pairing of Jacco Arends and Selena Piek or Germans Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich.

Ellis and Chris Langridge - the Olympic men's doubles bronze medallists - had earlier lost 21-8 20-22 21-16 to Danish third seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The match was delayed three times when lights above the court failed and the players had to wait for them to be fixed.

Elsewhere, Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour and England's Chloe Birch were beaten in the last eight of the women's singles, while English pairing Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker lost in the women's doubles.

Birch went on to lose again in the women's doubles with Jessica Pugh.