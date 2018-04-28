Champion Rajiv Ouseph to face top seed in European final

From the section

Ouseph won a bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia

Defending champion Rajiv Ouseph reached the European men's singles final with a 21-17 18-21 21-15 win over Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in Huelva, Spain.

The 31-year-old third seed became the first Englishman in 27 years to win the men's singles title last year.

He will play top seed Viktor Axelsen in Sunday's final after the Dane beat Brice Leverdez 21-7 21-9.

Mixed doubles pairs Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith and Chris and Gabby Adcock are in action later on Saturday.