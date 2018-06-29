Malaysia Open: Chris and Gabby Adcock beat Olympic champions to reach semi-finals

From the section

The Adcocks retained their European title in April

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock beat the reigning Olympic champions to reach the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.

The Adcocks needed 59 minutes to beat Indonesia's top seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-14 21-23 21-13.

The two-time European champions will play a seeded Chinese pair in Saturday's semi-final.

English team-mate Rajiv Ouseph was eliminated in the first round of the men's singles by China's Shi Yuqi.

The Adcocks, ranked ninth in the world for mixed doubles, successfully defended their Commonwealth Games title in April, having won World Championship bronze in Glasgow last year.