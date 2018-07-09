Badminton: Scots Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh to retire

Campbell and MacHugh reached three finals together in 2015, winning in Iceland and Hungary

Scottish duo Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh have confirmed their retirement from full-time badminton.

The pair competed in the doubles together at both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Campbell, 27, amassed 29 Scotland caps since 2010 with MacHugh, 26, winning 18 since 2014.

They won four doubles titles together - the Bulgarian International (2013), the Iceland International (2014 and 2015) and the Hungarian International (2015).

The duo helped Scotland reach the quarter-finals of the team event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

"I have been in the senior national team squad since I was 18 and I have loved being part of it, going from one of the youngest to now sadly one of the oldest!" Campbell said.

"I think for myself personally I felt it was the right time after reflecting on it following the Commonwealth Games."

MacHugh added: "For me, going into the Gold Coast Games I knew I was going to stop my playing career and thankfully managed to end on somewhat of a high competing out in Australia.

"I had reached the goals that I wanted to reach and after eight years of full-time training it is time to move on - the body was definitely finding it harder to recover as well."