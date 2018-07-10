Keith Russell becomes Badminton Scotland's interim chief executive

Long-serving former chief executive Anne Smillie announced her retirement last month

Badminton Scotland has appointed Keith Russell as its interim chief executive after Anne Smillie's retirement.

An experienced sports administrator and father of Scotland rugby international Finn Russell, he previously worked for Stirling Council, Glasgow Life, Scottish Rugby and Snowsport Scotland.

Russell senior won an unfair dismissal case against the national rugby governing body in June.

He follows the seasoned Smillie, who was chief executive for 28 years.

She had been the longest-serving chief executive in British sport before stepping down in June.

Russell helped steer Glasgow Life through the bid processes for the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the World Badminton Championship, which came to the city three years later.

He joined the SRU as director of domestic rugby in 2015, leaving his post last year.

Keith Russell is the father of Scotland and British and Irish Lions rugby international, Finn Russell

However, the governing body was ruled to have sacked him unfairly, with Russell describing Scottish Rugby as "toxic" and lacking in strategy.

Most recently, he has held the position of interim chief executive at Snowsport Scotland, which is awaiting the arrival of its new CEO from New Zealand.

Russell, a former Scottish junior badminton international, said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Badminton Scotland.

"It is a sport that I have had a very long personal and professional relationship with and I am looking forward to progressing a range of immediate and longer-term matters.

"Badminton is a sport that has huge potential in Scotland and great people that are passionate about the sport."

Chairperson Ronnie Conway believes Russell's sporting experience will be of great benefit to Badminton Scotland.

"Life goes on and we are facing some urgent challenges and decisions at Badminton Scotland," he said.

"We are delighted to have obtained the services of such a prominent and highly regarded figure with strong connections to our sport."