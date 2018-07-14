Thailand Open: England's Chris & Gabby Adcock reach mixed doubles final

The Adcocks won World Championships bronze in Glasgow last year

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock have reached the Thailand Open final with a three-game victory over the third seeds from Chinese Taipei.

The Adcocks - seeded top - defeated Wang Chi-lin and Lee Chia-hsin 21-16 19-21 21-7.

They will face Indonesian eighth seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in Sunday's mixed doubles final in Bangkok.

Faizal and Widjaja beat England's Ben Lane and Jess Pugh in the second round.

Victory on Sunday for the Adcocks - who are reigning European and Commonwealth champions - would mark England's first success at the Thailand Open since 2004, when Olympic silver medallists Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms won the title.