Badminton World Championships: Kirsty Gilmour suffers first-round exit

Kirsty Gilmour, 24th in the world singles standings, lost to an opponent ranked two places above her

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, a bronze medallist in this year's Commonwealth Games, lost in the first round of the World Championships in Nanjing, China.

The 24-year-old was defeated 21-18 18-21 21-14 by 18-year-old Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

The 2017 world junior champion will now meet China's number five seed Chen Yufai in the round of 32.

Gilmour hit back strongly to win the second game but was overpowered by the world number 22 in the decider.