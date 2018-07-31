Chloe Magee and Sam Magee win first round tie at World Championships

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee enjoyed a first-round 21-13, 21-8 mixed doubles win at the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing, China.

The Raphoe pair saw off Denmark's Fredrik Kristensen and Solvan Jorgensen and will now meet world number 14 duo Wang Chi Lin and Lee Chia Hisin from Chinese Taipei in round two.

"It was a good opening win, though we need to improve on our current world ranking of 30th as we continue to target qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Chloe.

Donegal woman Chloe Magee and her brothers Sam and Joshua were beaten in their doubles finals at the Irish Open.

European Games bronze medallists Sam and Joshua were edged out 21-15 6-21 21-10 by Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall in the men's doubles decider.

Chloe and Sam lost the mixed final 21-16 21-13 against England's Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore.

Ireland's Nhat Nguyen was beaten 21-19 21-11 by Germany's Alexander Roovers in the men's singles final in Dublin.

Seventeen-year-old Nguyen won the Welsh International title last week.

Denmark's Anna Thea Madsen won the women's singles title by beating Dutch player Soraya de Visch Eijbergen 21-13 21-13 in the final while French pair Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran defeated England's Jenny Moore and Victoria Williams 21-16 21-12 in the women's doubles decider.

Earlier this year, Chloe and Sam won Ireland's first ever European Badminton Championship medal as they clinched mixed bronze.

This week's tournament took place at the National Indoor Arena.