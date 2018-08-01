World Badminton Championships: England's Rajiv Ouseph loses in second round

Rajiv Ouseph won men's singles bronze at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia

English number one Rajiv Ouseph lost to China's Shi Yuqi in the second round of the World Badminton Championships.

Ouseph, 31, went out 21-18 21-9 to the world number three in Nanjing, China.

It marked Ouseph's third defeat in six weeks to Shi, having lost to him at the Malaysia Open and the Indonesia Open.

British pair Chris and Gabby Adcock will play China's He Jiting and Du Yue, while Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith face Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the mixed doubles.