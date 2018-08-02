Badminton World Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock reach quarter-finals in China

From the section

The Adcocks won World Championship bronze in Glasgow in 2017

England's world number six pair Chris and Gabby Adcock have reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Nanjing, China.

The Adcocks beat Chinese ninth seeds He Jiting and Du Yue 21-16 21-16.

The European and Commonwealth champions won bronze at last year's World Championships in Glasgow and will next play Chinese world number three duo Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

However, fellow English pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are out.

Ellis and Smith - seeded 11th - lost 21-16 17-21 21-18 to Malaysian eighth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.