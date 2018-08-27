Asian Games: PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to reach singles final

PV Sindhu has won silver at the past two badminton World Championships

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu created history by becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach a singles final at the Asian Games.

It comes just days after Sindhu, 23, was named seventh on the Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes.

She will play Taiwanese world number one Tai Tzu Ying in Tuesday's final.

Compatriot Saina Nehwal won bronze on Monday to become the first Indian to win an individual badminton medal at the Asian Games in 36 years.

In 1982, Syed Modi won men's singles bronze at the Games in New Delhi.

World number three Sindhu - also a two-time World Championship silver medallist - defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 in Jakarta, Indonesia, to reach the final.

The Forbes list found Sindhu's on-court winnings last year totalled $500,000 (£387,000) but endorsements saw her bring in an extra $8m (£6.2m) in sponsorship.