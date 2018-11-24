Scottish Open Badminton: Scot Kirsty Gilmour comes back to seal final spot

The world number 28 Kirsty Gilmour has booked her place in the Scottish Open Championship final

Home favourite Kirsty Gilmour beat top seed Cai Yanyan to reach the final of the Scottish Badminton Open.

Defending champion Gilmour lost the first game but fought back to beat the Chinese player 19-21, 21-18, 21-11.

The 25-year-old will have a chance to defend her title at the Emirates on Sunday when she faces second-seed Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt.

The Dane beat China's Chen Xiaoxin in another tight match, with an overall score of 52-50 across the three games.

There was an upset in the men's semi-final, with England's world number 34 Rajiv Ouseph losing to world number 515 Liu Haichao.

The unseeded Chinese player came back after losing the opening game 13-21 to win the following two games 21-8 and 21-19, and will face Sun Feixiang in the final.