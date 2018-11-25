Badminton: Kirsty Gilmour retains Scottish Open title

Kirsty Gilmour retained the Scottish Open after beating second seed Line Hojmark Kjaesfeldt at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old took the first game 21-16, but despite leading the majority of the second game she lost 21-18.

Holding a 20-14 lead in the third, her Danish opponent threatened a dramatic comeback after battling through four Championship points.

However, Gilmour held her nerve to beat the 2015 champion 21-18.

More to follow.