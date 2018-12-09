Badminton: England seal European place with 4-1 win over Belgium

The Adcocks defended their Commonwealth and European titles this year

England secured a place at next year's European Mixed Team Championships in Denmark after winning their round-robin qualifying tournament in Milton Keynes.

Having beaten Italy 5-0 and Hungary 4-1, England were up against a Belgium team who had won their matches against the same opponents by the same margins.

Chris and Gabby Adcock put England ahead and there was also a straight-games win for captain Rajiv Ouseph.

Chloe Birch lost, but doubles pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy sealed the victory.

England won five of the first seven editions of the biennial tournament from 1972-1984 and have nine times been silver medallists, most recently in 2015.

Two years ago in Poland they shared the bronze with Germany.

The Adcocks, who did not play in the first two days of the four-nation qualifying tournament, needed only 24 minutes to beat Jona Van Nieuwkerke and Flore Vandenhoucke 21-13 21-14 in the mixed doubles, while Ouseph saw off Maxime Moreels 22-20 21-12, maintaining a 100% record over his three matches, in which he did not lose a game.

Birch lost her first singles game 21-17 to Lianne Tan but won the second 21-19 to take the match to a decider, which Tan won 21-18, completing a hard-fought win in 54 minutes.

Lane and Vendy secured an unassailable lead for England with a 21-16 21-9 men's doubles victory over Elias Bracke and Freek Golinski in only 23 minutes.

Birch then partnered Jenny Moore in the women's doubles to beat Lise Jaques and Vandenhoucke 21-13 21-18, completing a 4-1 match success and qualification for the Championships in Copenhagen, which take place from 13-17 February.