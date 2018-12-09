Chloe Magee and Sam Magee help Ireland reach European Team Championships

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Ireland have clinched a place in the European Mixed Team Championships in Copenhagen in February after winning their qualifying group in Sofia.

The Irish defeated Norway 3-0 on Sunday after earlier 3-2 and 4-1 wins over Bulgaria and Finland over the weekend.

In Sunday's encounter, Raphoe brother-and-sister pair Chloe and Sam Magee earned a 21-11, 21-10 win in their mixed doubles games.

That came after singles wins for Nhat Nguyen and Sara Boyle.

Last month, the Magees won the Irish International Mixed title for the first time.

"We all played well today and it is a great boost to Irish badminton to reach the finals where there will be the chance to pick up good ranking points as we go into an Olympic qualifying year," said Chloe after Sunday's win over the Norwegians.

Hosts Denmark will be favourites to retain the title in February though England and Germany are likely to be strong challengers.