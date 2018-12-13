Badminton World Tour Finals: England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith out at group stage

Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis won four events on the World Tour this year

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are out of the BWF World Tour Finals after losing their opening two group games in Guangzhou, China.

The eighth seeds were beaten 21-16 21-19 by Thailand's third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai on Thursday.

It follows a 21-16 21-17 defeat by world number ones Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China on Wednesday.

Ellis and Smith are playing in their first World Tour finals.

The English pair won four events on the World Tour this year to qualify for the tournament, which sees the world's top eight performers in each event in 2018 compete for a prize fund of $1.5m (£1.19m).

Their final group A tie is on Friday against Malaysia's seven seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai, who have also lost both games so far.

Ellis won Olympic bronze in the men's doubles alongside Chris Langridge at Rio 2016, with the pair then winning Commonwealth gold this year, while Ellis and Smith took Commonwealth silver in the mixed doubles behind compatriots Chris and Gabby Adcock.

Elsewhere, India's Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu upset Taiwanese world number one Tai Tzu Ying 14-21 21-16 21-18 in the women's singles.

The World Tour finals conclude on Sunday.