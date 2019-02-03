Scottish National Championship: Eighth win was ''trickier' for Kirsty Gilmour

Kirsty Gilmour won her eight consecutive Scottish National Championship

Winning an eighth Scottish National Championship was much harder than it may have looked, stressed Kirsty Gilmour.

Gilmour, 25, won the title for an eighth consecutive year with a 21-16, 21-10 win over Holly Newall in Perth.

The win took her one step close to Anne Robertson's overall total of nine titles.

"There is the expectation I come here and win, but it's a bit more complicated than that," said Gilmour.

"The other girls are out for blood.

"It's really difficult to go from those huge arenas and to rock up at in Perth. It's a great facility but it's difficult to go from 3,000 Indonesian fans and perform, but I managed it. I love coming to Perth every year because it's a tournament on your doorstep."

Newall and Julie MacPherson had beaten Gilmour and her partner Basia Grodynska in the semi-finals of the ladies' doubles, before coming from a game down to beat Eleanor O'Donnell and Ciara Torrance in the final.

Kieran Merrilees won his seventh title with a 21-11 21-11 win over Ciar Pringle, who had beaten former champion Matthew Carder in the semi-finals to reach his first senior national final.

Alex Dunn and Adam Hall retained their men's doubles title, beating Christopher and Matthew Grimley 21-14 21-14.