European Mixed Team Badminton Championships: England knocked out

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are ranked world number 10 in mixed doubles

England were knocked out of the European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in the group stage for the first time in 15 years.

They lost 3-2 to Germany despite Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith giving England the early lead in Copenhagen, Denmark.

England had lost 3-2 to Russia but beat Ireland 5-0 on Thursday.

It is the first time England have not won a medal at the biennial event since 2004, having claimed bronze at the last edition in 2017.

Germany will play Russia in the semi-finals, while defending champions Denmark will play France or the Netherlands.

Denmark have won the tournament on 16 occasions while England have won it five times, most recently in 1984.