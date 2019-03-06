All England Open Badminton Championships: Three English pairs through to second round

Chris and Gabrielle Adcock are the sixth seeds in the mixed doubles

Chris and Gabrielle Adcock were among three English pairs to progress to the second round of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

The Adcocks, seeded sixth, beat Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 21-19 21-12 in the mixed doubles.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith lost the first set but recovered to beat Chinese pair He Jiting and Du Yue 12-21 21-19 21-19 in 68 minutes.

Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh also progressed in the mixed doubles.

They beat Germany's Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler 21-13 21-16 and will now face the Adcocks in round two.

Ireland's Sam and Chloe Magee also progressed to the second round after they beat Russia's Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova 21-18-14.

However, Ellis and partner Chris Langridge - who won Olympic bronze at Rio 2016 - exited the men's doubles to Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19 21-12.

Rajiv Ouseph went out in the men's singles to Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-16 21-19, while Smith and women's doubles partner Chloe Birch lost to fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, also of Indonesia, 21-19 21-15.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour faces Indian eighth seed Saina Nehwal in the women's singles later on Wednesday.